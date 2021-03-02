At the end of this month, it will be one year since we first entered lockdown.

There has been coverage of various groups affected from those who have become ill or experienced isolation to those who have lost jobs and fallen into debt.

I submit, however, the most mistreated and overlooked demographic throughout lockdown has been our senior citizens.

I was raised by parents who had a glowing respect for their elders and modelled that behaviour but, throughout the pandemic, it has been disturbing to observe senior citizens experiencing ill health being forced to wait outside GP surgeries in perishing conditions, to stand and socially distance in the rain whilst waiting to do their banking and to see a removal of access to all seating in shopping centres.

We inherited the culture of customer care from our forebears who built the society in which we now live and they are worthy of our greatest consideration.

To the same extent I was encouraged to check in on elderly and infirm neighbours and stand up to offer elderly citizens my seat on the bus, we should also extend compassion and consideration without a shred of restraint to our senior citizens.

Us young ones have a great deal still to learn from our elders.

