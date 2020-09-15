Tuesday, September 15th 2020 Show Links
Ewan Gurr: Change in advertising laws cannot cure alcohol misuse problem in Scotland

by Ewan Gurr
September 15, 2020, 9:16 am Updated: September 15, 2020, 9:18 am
© PAEwan Gurr believes restrictions on advertising alcohol will not solve the underlying problems people with drink issues face.
There is no doubt a number of Scots experience a turbulent relationship with alcohol – but is greater restriction on its availability an answer?

Most recent figures indicate an average of 22 people per week in Scotland die due to an alcohol-related issue. Meanwhile, the volume of pure alcohol sold per adult in Scotland is 9% higher than in England and Wales and more than 23,000 people in Scotland were admitted to hospital with an alcohol-related issue in 2018 and 2019 alone.

A study pioneered by the Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems highlighted concerns related to physical and mental impact of alcohol-related use, as well as drawing attention to the changing behaviour around alcohol use during lockdown.

Last Wednesday, I was invited on to John Beattie’s BBC Radio Scotland show along with Dr Peter Rice, one of architects of Scotland’s minimum unit pricing.

Dr Rice supports a reduction in the availability of alcohol and bans on advertising, sponsorship and promotion.

I am open to persuasion but I remain unconvinced of the strength of the argument that legislation or alterations to marketing offer a route to resolution.

Legislation is a very blunt instrument and, I fear, does not address the underlying causes of alcohol misuse, which are increasingly complex and wide-ranging.