EWAN GURR: Benefits expert told me DWP uses ‘fear’ to deal with its clients

Last week, I met the chairman of Welfare Scotland, Rob McDowall.

He is one of a number of people living with a disability and using his experience to help shape Scotland’s new social security system.

Rob, 33, had a serious fall as a child, leaving him with severe nerve damage in his lower back.

© Supplied

He underwent surgery to free one of the nerves which only aggravated the injury, leaving him in a state of constant pain.

As is the case for many, the encounters Rob had with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) were less than positive.

Three years ago, he was called to a meeting and informed his disability benefit would be reassessed as part of a random “right payment check” and he must reapply within 30 days.

He said: “The DWP forces compliance based on fear.

“And it works because you open letters and attend meetings knowing that, if you don’t, your only shred of security will be stripped away.”

The Scottish Govern-ment is undertaking a new wave of recruitment for people seeking to join the experience panels.

Having been a participant himself, Rob said: “It is exciting to be the architects of a future Scotland we can be proud of.”