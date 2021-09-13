EWAN GURR: At last – a Scotland football team to make us proud

I don’t usually do the beautiful game in this column but we really do have a Scotland football team to be positive about.

For years, there has been a masochism attached to watching our national football team, the impenetrable expectation of defeat and forlorn hope that things may change.

Scotsman Bill Shankly, the legendary former manager of Liverpool, famously said: “Some people say football is a matter of life and death. They’re wrong. It’s far more important than that.”

And growing up in the pre-internet and pre-mobile era, football was a lynchpin around which everything revolved.

Like political persuasion, parents play a role. And early on my dad issued me with an ultimatum: “You can support any team, except Hearts or the Old Firm.”

Born in Edinburgh, I wanted to support my family’s team.

He wanted to spare me a life of perpetual heartbreak.

In the end, he lost and so it appears, ever since, have I.

Childhood memories of national side

As a young lad at least I was accustomed to Scotland regularly qualifying for European Championships and World Cup group stages.

But beyond 1996 and 1998, we experienced a footballing famine.

There were times we came close, beating World Cup finalists France not once but twice in the European Championship qualifying stages in 2008 .

There were memorable moments. Not least that 30-yard scorcher from James McFadden in the Parc des Princes in Paris in 2007.

Happy James McFadden day, everyone 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Sx5iuRiBjY — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 12, 2021

Yet the horizon of qualification felt like an elusive utopia for followers of the Scotland football team.

Changed days for Scotland football fans

Not now though. In the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a changin’.

Watching Scotland no longer feels like serving a life sentence.

In the last week, we ground out two victories over Moldova and Austria which propelled us from third bottom to second top of Group F.

That places us in pole position for qualification with four games to go.

It comes after we made it to the final stages of the Uefa Nations League, bringing a 22-year famine to an end.

And ahead of our European Championship foray we defeated Luxembourg 1-0 and drew 2-2 against Holland.

In both friendlies we dominated our opponents and saw the extent of raw talent at our disposal.

The eventual outcome was poor. Beaten by the Czech Republic and Croatia and that 0-0 draw with England.

But while we ended up at the foot of Group D, there were many positives.

Looking to a brighter future

It was great to see a Scotland football team compete on the world stage against Europe’s elite.

And players like Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour offer great hope for the future.

Had it not been for Andy Murray, smashing it on the global stage, the last decade would have been intolerable.

But after wandering in a barren wasteland with only occasional glimpses of sporting glory, we finally have a national football team brimming with talent and worthy of celebration.

Gaun’ yersels lads – the Tartan Army is behind every one of you!