EWAN GURR: Assisted dying debate throws up questions over how we assist the living

Do people have the right to take their own lives?

I ask because work on a draft bill to be presented to the new cohort of parliamentarians in Scotland on assisted dying is under way.

It has been raised twice at Holyrood, first by the late Margo MacDonald, who battled Parkinson’s disease.

She appealed for her right to die when presenting the Assistance in Dying Bill in 2010, which was rejected by 85 votes to 16. The revised Assisted Suicide Scotland Bill in 2015 was also rejected by 82 votes to 36.

This time last week, I picked up a copy of both The Courier and Evening Telegraph, each of which carried front-page headlines relating to death.

One was on drug deaths and the other on assisted death.

It struck me that one described preventing the loss of life and the other was about handing it away.

The heart-breaking story in the Evening Telegraph about Dave Finlayson, a veteran with motor neurone disease seeking to end his life, raises important ethical questions.

Nicola Sturgeon voted against the bills presented in both 2010 and 2015.

In her statement in 2010 as cabinet secretary for health and wellbeing, she said: “I am fundamentally concerned about the difficulty that will, I think, always and inevitably be present in determining that someone who has chosen to end their life has not been subjected to undue influence.”

However, one former MSP who voted against the bill in 2015 but has since indicated a change of heart is Ruth Davidson.

Writing for the Sunday Telegraph in December about the second bill presented when she was Scottish Conservative Party leader, Ms Davidson said: “In truth, it was flawed legislation and because the drafting was not all that it should have been, it was easier to strike down the text, rather than take on the difficult, emotional subject matter.”

£10,000 trip to end a life

The arguments for assisted dying have not changed significantly.

They include the fact every eight days a terminally ill British citizen travels to Switzerland to end their life.

This option is only open to those with £10,000 to do it.

Many make the trip earlier than they would otherwise intend to because they are concerned travelling will eventually become impossible.

Each year around 300 UK citizens with terminal illness commit suicide without leaving this country because they see no other option.

Lessons from overseas

Arguments against include the concerns of disability rights campaigners and health professionals about institutionalising discrimination between those for whom they offer care and those they would help to die.

In Belgium, Holland and Switzerland, substantial increases in the questionable use of continuous sedation until death has raised alarm.

Furthermore, economists in the US and Canada now highlight the cost savings to the health budget of assisted dying.

One in four participants who requested a medically assisted death had a diagnosable form of clinical depression

One of the biggest reasons presented for assisted dying is around extending human suffering.

I was surprised, however, to discover the Death with Dignity Act from Oregon, which revealed physical symptoms including pain was marked low among reported reasons for a medically assisted death in 2019.

Most people reported the “loss of autonomy” and “decreasing ability to participate in activities that made life enjoyable” but only 9% highlighted “inadequate pain control – or concern about it”.

The same research revealed one in four participants who requested a medically assisted death, and one in six who actually received one, had a diagnosable form of clinical depression.

Family choice

Lucy Thomas, a consultant in public health who works in palliative care alongside patients with life-limiting illnesses, states that the main reasons for a request in the absence of good quality palliative care “are depression, hopelessness and the perception of being a burden”.

This really strikes at the heart of the issue for me. I phoned my dad, a fit and sprightly working man of 61 years, last Friday.

I informed him that, despite what the shifting sands of society may dictate, if he were to become seriously ill and require ongoing care, my wife and I did not intend to cart him nor any of our parents off to a nursing home.

The family is the chief cornerstone of health and wellbeing but where that does not exist, we must ensure a robust infrastructure of palliative care.

Killing off our senior citizens does not strike me, in any shape of form, as progressive.