EWAN GURR: Alcohol deaths won’t be reduced with minimum pricing alone

How would you describe your relationship with alcohol?

I asked this question of myself last Wednesday when BBC Radio Scotland asked me on to their morning programme to discuss an increase in the number of alcohol-related deaths in Scotland.

Alcoholics Anonymous have a 12-step test and if you answer four questions in the affirmative, they suggest you may have a problem.

Questions include has your drinking caused trouble at home or have you missed days of work due to it?

According to the National Records of Scotland, 1,190 people in Scotland lost their life to an alcohol-specific death in 2020.

This is a 17% increase from 2019 and is the highest number recorded in over a decade.

Some professionals suggest this has undermined progress made with minimum unit pricing.

The policy was introduced in 2018 and the current rate is 50p per litre.

Among those professionals are some campaigning for an increase to over 60p but is it a viable solution?

Personally, I am not convinced.

While there is a demonstrable decrease in the sale of low-cost alcohol in Scotland since the policy was adopted, minimum unit pricing feels like a middle-class solution to a working-class problem.

During the show, a lady called Andrina from Glasgow phoned in with her story of overcoming addiction but said her brother – also an alcoholic – simply reduced the food he bought when minimum unit pricing was introduced, to supplement his alcohol use.

Alcohol addiction linked to poverty

There is an undoubted correlation between poverty and addiction in Scotland.

Closer analysis of where deaths occur reveals a familiar trend – it is de-industrialised local authorities like Dundee, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire, where deprivation has moved like an unwelcome lodger into the areas jobs have vacated.

Alison Douglas, the chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, says: “The effects are felt most by those living in our poorest communities, who are eight times more likely to die due to alcohol.”

The challenge we face is personal as well as political.

On a personal level, no one can be persecuted or priced out of their addiction.

Of the many friends I know who have overcome alcoholism, the majority talk about “hitting rock bottom” – that critical moment they realised there was a serious problem.

For those in recovery communities like AA, the first of the 12 steps to recovery is an admission that I am powerless over my addiction and life has become unmanageable.

Many also cite a faith component and a belief in a higher power as key to their recovery.

Ask those who have lived with addiction

There is a role for government here but it is vital to identify the question being asked.

If we are unable to identify the ailment to which we seek to administer an antidote, we are unlikely to eliminate the problem.

To regular readers, I will sound like a broken record here but I also believe a vital component in this journey is to learn from the wealth of experience among those who have entered, experienced and exited addiction.

On @BBCRadioScot, our NEC member @EwanGurr responded to an increase in alcohol deaths in Scotland. He believes "we are tinkering around the edges of an iceberg with a dinghy and a pickaxe" and says voices of experience need to be central to policy-makinghttps://t.co/dBx74ronsl — Restore Scotland (@RestoreScot) August 18, 2021

As with drugs, professionals have had their stint and made a mint but failed to make a dent in the levels of addiction and death.

What is jarring, however, is there does not appear to be anywhere near the level of media interest or public outrage in the number of people who have lost their lives to alcohol as those who die due to drugs.

Every life is precious, no one is expendable and we need to ensure whatever solutions we offer are the right ones.