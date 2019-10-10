Evil Dundee thug ripped chunks of partner’s hair out, made her wet herself and viciously beat her

A domestic abuse victim has spoken out about the horrific attacks her ex-partner subjected her to in the hope it will encourage other victims to report assaults.

Lyndsay Buchan, 31, said she was too scared to report her ex Darren Ogilvie, 36, to police in case they did not believe her and she would face even more severe attacks.

She said Ogilvie manipulated her into believing her children would be taken away from her if she reported his behaviour.

Lyndsay had her nose broken by Ogilvie, her head stamped on, was pinned to a wall, forced to urinate herself and was brutally beaten up and sexually abused a number of times.

She said Ogilvie would track her location using GPS on her phone when she was at work and then smell her underwear when she came home to check she had not been out having sex.

Lyndsay – who has waived her legal right to anonymity – said the final straw was one night when she came home from work and a drunken Ogilvie jumped out of her bathroom and attacked her.

She said: “He punched me, grabbed my hair and pulled some of it out, tried to rip my clothes off and strangled me.

“The things he was shouting at me were absolutely vulgar. He shouted ‘Let me smell your *****’ in front of my kids. He said he wanted to check I’d not been out having sex.

“He’d done it numerous times but this was the only time I realised it was not normal.”

Lyndsay took the difficult decision to report Ogilvie’s behaviour to police just four months after their relationship became official.

When he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court, Ogilvie, a prisoner at Perth, pleaded guilty to six charges of domestic and sexual abuse, making threats to Lyndsay and approaching her against bail orders.

Lyndsay had been in a sexual relationship with Ogilvie for 13 years before they became a couple.

She said: “I just can’t get my head around it. He was my best friend, he wanted to be with me for years and it was me who kept saying no, then when I did become his partner he totally changed.

“He manipulated me. He made me dependant on him for money and feel like I needed him, and he made me socially isolated.

“He told me that my friends were bad news and I shouldn’t go about with them and made me doubt my relationships with them.

“He made me fall out with all my family – I didn’t have anyone to turn to, and now I know that was all intentional.”

Lyndsay said that after the attacks Ogilvie would shower her with gifts, dates, holidays and promises he would change, making her believe it because she had never seen him do anything like that before.

It was only after Lyndsay reported Ogilvie to police and moved into protected accommodation with the help of Women’s Aid that she learned of his previous domestic abuse offences.

She said: “I hope that by getting my story out there it will give other people the courage to report it because it’s the best thing they can do.

“There are people who can help them and reporting it gets it all put down on paper, if and when the perpetrator goes on to do it again.

“I was scared to report it. I think a lot of people are too scared to report it because of the implications and risks at home that could come after.”

Ogilvie is due to be sentenced on November 1.

Evil thug ripped hair from her head

Evil Darren Ogilvie caused Lyndsay to urinate herself before viciously beating her during a drunken frenzy.

The obsessive thug also attempted to sexually assault his ex-partner after demanding to check her genitals for signs of infidelity.

He said: “Get your knickers down to your ankles. I want to smell your *****.”

Ogilvie ripped a chunk out of Lyndsay’s hair after dragging her to the bathroom.

On the evening in question, Ogilvie had been out drinking and Lyndsay refused his request for her to pick him up.

She returned home from work after 10pm and had previously seen Facebook messages from Ogilvie about their relationship.

She found a drunken Ogilvie in the house and refused his demand to let him check her genitals.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused then spat in her face.

“She tried to walk past him but he said she wasn’t leaving. The accused continually stopped her from leaving and then she wet herself in front of a child.

“She managed to leave but the accused grabbed her right arm. He dragged her to the bathroom and in the process, ripped hair from her head.”

Ogilvie pinned Lyndsay against the wall and again tried to check her privates.

A neighbour who overheard the incident saw Ogilvie punching Lyndsay while holding her in a headlock.

Police attended and arrested Ogilvie with officers noticing blood splatters across the floor.

Lyndsay sustained bruising, swelling and a burst lip as well as having her nose ring knocked out.

Ogilvie, a prisoner at HMP Perth, also breached his bail conditions by contacting Lyndsay.

He stated in a phone call: “I’ll cave your head in with a hammer.”

Ogilvie pleaded guilty to acting aggressively, demanding to check Lyndsay’s genitals, refusing to let her leave and causing her to urinate herself on St Mungo Terrace on January 28.

During the same incident, Ogilvie admitted spitting on Lyndsay, seizing her, ripping hair from her head, seizing her by the throat, pinning her to a wall and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

In a separate charge, Ogilvie admitted assaulting a child at a house in Dundee.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Ogilvie until November 1.

He was remanded in custody in the meantime.