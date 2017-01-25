Everything you need to know about the man who inspired Burns Night

As Scotland gets ready to celebrate Burns Night 2017, we take a look at the man who inspired the annual celebration, Robert Burns.

Robert ‘Rabbie’ Burns was a Scottish poet and lyricist from the 1700s, who is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland.

He wrote more than 550 poems and songs before his death in 1796.

He is best known for his work in the Scottish language and works focusing on political issues and his liberal views.

One of his most famous pieces of work is Auld Lang Syne – heard of it?

This year, Burns Night falls on what would have been the poet’s 258th birthday.

Many people hold Burns suppers on or around Burns Night to celebrate the man in question, and these involve toasting and reading pieces written by Burns.

The meal centres on the Scottish speciality haggis, which Burns wrote about in the poem Address To A Haggis.