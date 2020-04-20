‘Everyone was loving the music’: DJs entertain their neighbours with live set in Stobswell

A group of DJs in Stobswell gave their neighbours the perfect Friday feeling when they put on a live set for the entire street.

Hailstorm Entertainment, consisting of Ciaran Laverty, Hayley Wells and her daughter Rebecca, made sure their neighbours were able to get their dancing shoes on from a safe distance.

The trio, who live in Lilybank Mews, usually provide entertainment around local pubs and clubs in the city.

But since lockdown they’ve had to change tact and said Friday’s celebration was carried out in a bid to help bring the neighbourhood “closer together”.

The set included hits like D:Ream’s “Things Can Only Get Better” and was aimed to help people through these unprecedented times.

Ciaran said they approached the local housing committee about the event before getting the green light.

He added: “Me and Hayley took inspiration from what the Italians were doing, playing music to the local community.

“Once we got the approval Rebecca started putting up posters to make sure everyone was aware of what was happening.

“We did stress that people must adhere to social distancing. Our intention was just to raise spirits.”

Whilst they admitted it was “odd” setting up their sounds system outside their front door, Ciaran said: “We didn’t know some of our neighbours had planned to dress up as cartoon characters. That went down really well with the local children living in the area.

“We did have some apprehensions about how this would go but it has brought people in the area closer together.

“Everyone was saying they were loving the music.”

The entertainment had even attracted the local police force who gave the event the thumbs-up.

And since videos were posted on social media, they have racked up thousands of views.

Ciaran explained: “The police did arrive, they just wanted to make sure everyone was adhering to the social distancing rules and they agreed there were no issues.

“It’s mental just how a small idea came together, we placed a video online that’s done really well.

Hayley insisted Friday’s set had been a good way of “getting to know the neighbours”.

She added: “It’s not everyday you get praised for making a noise from your neighbours.”