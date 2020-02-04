‘Everybody’s journey is different’: Perthshire man speaks out about MND battle

A mechanic has revealed how his life was turned upside down after his shock Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

Gordon Reid was told he had the incurable condition back in February 2017 after going to the doctors following struggles at work and home.

The 61-year-old, who used to own a car body shop, said: “I had a few problems running up the diagnosis and one of the things I noticed was that I had been limping around work.

“Then just before Christmas I was admitted to Ninewells for five days while they carried out tests. We realised what ward we were in and it gave us a clue as to what they might be testing for.

“The doctor eventually told me it could be one of three things, but there was a 90% chance it was MND.”

Despite his suspicions that he could have the muscle-wasting condition, Gordon, who now attends a support group in Dundee, said he was still devastated to hear the news.

“I remember when I walked out of the office I was thinking I wish I had cancer instead because at least I would have a fighting chance,” he said.

“My wife and I waited two weeks to tell our daughters and we waited longer to tell other people because we needed time.”

Since his diagnosis three years ago, the public’s understanding and perception of the disease has increased enormously, in part thanks to the number of high-profile people who have battled it publicly.

The Luncarty resident explained: “When we did share the news, I remember someone saying at least you will able get it treated not realising it couldn’t.

“But I am amazed how in the last year it’s become talked about more. That has a lot to do with Doddie Weir of course and the work the MND charity has done to bring it to the forefront.

“Fernando Ricksen, who has sadly passed away, is also another example.”

Gordon now attends a support group at the Swallow Hotel every two to three months.

He added: “It’s a great place to get information about the condition and it’s been a chance to make new friends.

“There is wee changes I notice I can’t do anymore, like not having the strength to open the fridge door or pour myself a dram of whisky.

“Everybody’s journey is different so it’s nice to meet up with people.”

For more information visit the support groups section in www.mndscotland.org