Everybody at Dundee is in need of a boost – the only way is to beat Arbroath

Last week I signed off by saying I’d start getting worried about Dundee if they failed to get three points at Palmerston.

Of course, they didn’t get the win I predicted all week – as the bookies know, me getting a prediction wrong is a fairly regular occurrence.

That won’t stop me making them, though – my long-term ones are usually OK.

Despite seeing my team Queen of the South put in their best display of the season on Friday night and Dundee put in an iffy one, I still think the Doonhamers are heading for the drop and the Dark Blues will finish up in second spot.

I’ve seen a few knee-jerk reactions online from the start made at Dens calling for a change of manager. That’s just bonkers.

The squad James McPake has put together is far too good to be struggling for form for long and I fancy once Graham Dorrans is in full flow, the points will start piling up.

It might just take a little bit of time. Everyone knows it’s a whole new team and these things never happen overnight.

I am sure it will come right at Dens Park, though. By the time it does, though, I expect Dundee United to be free and clear at the top of the table.

That’ll be hard to stomach for plenty Dundee fans, I know, but United have had a six-month headstart on building their team.

After years of struggles in the top flight and being the top dog in the city for ages now, it only feeds to the frustration of a stuttering start to life in the Championship to see the Tangerines flying at the top of the table.

That’s completely understandable but I’d urge Dees to stick with their team for a little while longer.

It’s not often the Dark Blues will come up against a keeper in the form of Queens goalie Robby McCrorie.

As much as it wasn’t a perfect performance from McPake’s men, had they found another way past the in-form Rangers loanee to take the lead, I’d have backed them to hold on for the points.

Everybody at Dens needs a boost and the only way to do that is to see off Arbroath this weekend.

I was impressed when I saw the Red Lichties at Tannadice, where they should have won the game.

However, they were awful against Ayr at the weekend by all accounts.

That just shows how important it is to get an early goal to take the pressure off yourselves and pile it right on the opposition.

What the manager does need is one of his talented forwards to stick it in the net some time soon.