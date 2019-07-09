Every pupil at Tayside school to be given a free iPad

Every pupil starting at a new Tayside school in August will be given a free Apple iPad.

Tens of thousands of pounds will be spent investing in the technology for pupils at the Bertha Park school in Perth.

The equipment is being paid for from the devolved school management budget, which goes to every head teacher for them to spend as he or she sees fit.

The move is part of a university study which will examine how technology can enhance pupil learning.

Families were informed of the move in the school’s summer e-bulletin, which stated: “You will be aware that all of our pupils will receive their very own Apple iPad when they start.

“During the summer holidays you will receive further information about how these will be managed and what the pupil and parental expectations are for their use.”

No overall cost has been put on the project, but the new school has a capacity for around 1,100 pupils and an Apple 9.7in iPad with 32GB retails for around £300 in high street electrical stores.

There will be no cost to parents for the purchase of the devices, but they will be asked to pay a “modest fee” for insuring them – reckoned to be about £1 a month.

Payment details are expected to be confirmed in August.

Pupils will be entitled to take the iPads home with them at the end of the school day, but Perth and Kinross Council will be in control of what apps are installed.

During class time, teachers will be in charge of when iPads can be used.

Homework will be issued and completed on the devices.