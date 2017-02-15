Every little helps as Tesco raises cash for ARCHIE

Staff at Tesco Kingsway in Dundee have presented The ARCHIE Foundation with a cheque for £1,500.

The store raised the money through sales of Oor Wullie Bucket Trail calendars.

Tesco employee Sarah Coutts-Patience said: “We sold our Oor Wullie Calendars in December from the shop floor to our colleagues and customers for £10 each.

“We sold 500 copies easily, as everyone loved them and made £5,000, which was great.”

She added: “We gave £1,500 to Tesco’s charities of the year, which are Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation, and we donated £1,500 to The ARCHIE Foundation.”

The foundation is the official charity of Tayside Children’s Hospital in Dundee.

Picture shows (from left) Martin Lindsay (D.C. Thomson), Gavin Cruickshank (Tesco), Ruby Young (Tesco), Emma White (The ARCHIE Foundation), Sarah Coutts-Patience and Jenny Allison (Tesco).