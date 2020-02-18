‘Every effort is being made’: NHS Tayside insist it is actively trying to recruit mental health staff after ‘Trust and Respect’ publication

Health bosses have insisted “every effort is being made” to fill 14 mental health vacancies at NHS Tayside.

Over a dozen general adult psychiatry positions remain unfilled, with locum consultants covering the positions in the interim.

Ministers have been urged to step in to help fill the current vacancies, which were highlighted by the publication of Dr David Strang’s independent review into mental health services in Tayside.

But Dr Mike Winter, NHS Tayside’s associate medical director, has insisted work is ongoing to ensure patients across the region will be given the best help possible from permanent members of staff who are aware of their specific needs.

He said: “While we are continuing to try to recruit psychiatrists, we are looking at how we can make best use of locum doctors and how we fund and develop the Advanced Nurse Practitioner role to take on a leadership role both in community mental health teams as well as in our inpatient wards.

“Like many other Health Boards, NHS Tayside is affected by a national shortage in some specialist services and professions, including consultant psychiatrists.

“There are 14 vacancies in General Adult Psychiatry and most vacant posts are covered by locum consultants with other staff providing psychiatry sessions on a regular basis.

“These locum doctors are all required to demonstrate qualifications and registration equivalent to that of a permanently employed doctor.

“Despite our efforts there is a greater turnover of staff who work on a temporary contract and every effort is being made to encourage staff to take up permanent posts.”

Dr Strang’s ‘Trust and Respect’ inquiry into mental health services in Tayside found failings at all levels.

It contained no fewer than 51 recommendations to improve mental health care in Tayside and highlighted numerous failings, including a breakdown of trust, a failure to deliver services, a lack of psychiatrists, a lack of leadership and a lack of accountability.

Dr Winter believes the report can provide a platform to discuss the best way forward for mental health services in Tayside.

He said: “The ‘Trust and Respect’ report offers us all an opportunity to take stock of where we are, agree where we wish to make changes, and to begin to make these happen.

“As we begin a new chapter in how mental health and learning disability services are provided, we face some genuine challenges, but I have been impressed at how hard all staff have been working to provide safe and effective care whether in a community setting or in one of our inpatient wards.”

“The report highlights the importance of listening to patients and families as part of our redesign of services and plans are being drawn up for a series of meetings across Tayside to discuss the future.”