Former pupils at a Dundee school that is moving to a new campus are set to reunite.

Two events have been organised to mark Kirkton High and latterly Baldragon Academy’s move to a new campus.

One is taking place during the day and the other at night.

An organiser said: “To mark the closure and the move of Kirkton High School/Baldragon Academy to a new campus, events are to be held during the month of November prior to the building closing for the last time.

“These are intended to reflect the life of both schools from 1960 to the present day. We would be grateful to hear from anyone who wishes to make a contribution by either sharing their memories, sending photographs or memorabilia with the schools community.

“If you have any thoughts about what might be included, please share your thoughts with us.

“This can be done through a dedicated Facebook group page, which will also include regular updates.”

People who are interested in attending the free daytime exhibition within the school on November 18, which will include school displays and a tour of the school, please email baldragonexhibit@outlook.com with information including the number of attendees, their names and the dates that they attended the school.

People who are interested in attending a ticketed night-time reception on November 18, which is set to be an informal gathering, are asked to email baldragonreception@outlook.com with information including the number of attendees, their names and the dates that they attended the school.

Work began on the £28.7 million replacement for Baldragon Academy last year is expected to be ready for its first intake of pupils in early 2018.