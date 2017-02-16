With its Gothic Revival spire and position in the heart of the city, The McManus has silently watched 150 years of Dundee’s history unfold at its doors.

But now all eyes have turned to it as the institution celebrates its 150th anniversary.

A campaign got under way on Wednesday to mark the birthday, with the unveiling of the Tay Whale bus.

An image of the famous whale — which is on display in the main gallery — has been printed on a double decker bus.

The bus will operate on a number of Xplore routes throughout the year.

The celebrations begin The McManus 150 programme, with its official anniversary on September 12.

Adam Swan, director of Dundee Historic Environment Trust, described it as an “incredibly significant” building in the city.

He added: “It was very important in its time as a large memorial to Albert but it also represented a serious social investment, with the introduction of a public library and a focus on education.

“It’s an impressive building, designed by a great architect and this has helped with its survival. It’s a very hard building to ignore.”

He said the building had also been updated and expanded over the years, including a more recent investment transforming it into a modern facility. He said: “It offers different things to Verdant Works or what the V&A will offer.

“But between the three museums, Dundee in the near future will have fantastic resources.

“It’s a landmark building and one that’s cherished — so many people have memories from their own childhoods.

“If we continue to look after it then I don’t see why it can’t be at the heart of the city for another 150 years at least.”

The building was designed by architect George Gilbert Scott and construction began in 1865.

He intended to build a large tower, similar to his previous work at St Nikolai in Hamburg, but the ground proved too soft.

It opened as the Albert Institute in 1867.

John Abercrombie, visitor assistant at The McManus, said: “The Tay Whale is one of the most iconic pieces in the collection, so it’s fitting to have it help celebrate our 150th anniversary.

“It’s remembered fondly by generations of Dundonians.

“Grandparents who remember seeing the whale when they were young now bring their grandchildren into the museum to see it. The whale came into the collection in 1884, making it almost as old as the museum itself.”

The Tele spoke to folk about their impressions of the Tay whale skeleton.

Ruth McKenzie, 58, from Ardler, said: “It’s quite amazing. It’s huge and really gives you the scale of what it’s like and it’s presented really well too.”

Kerry Duncan, 37, a nurse from Longforgan, said: “It’s exciting to think that there are things like it in Dundee, here on our doorstep. It’s great to show the kids things they won’t see regularly and it’s real so that’s impressive.”

Richard Cavaye, 50, a teacher from Moray, said: “It’s really interesting to see the whale alongside all of the information about the whaling process. It really puts it in perspective.”

Lord Provost Bob Duncan, chairman of Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “With 150 years of history, The McManus has brought so much to the city over the years and we are very lucky to have it on our doorstep.”