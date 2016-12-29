The past year has been eventful to say the least for both city clubs.

There was real pain for Dundee United as they were relegated to the Championship.

Dundee maintained their Premiership status but the sale of top frontmen Kane Hemmings and Greg Stewart has seen Paul Hartley’s men endure a difficult start to the 2016/17 season.

The Tele takes a look back over last 12 months for both teams.

JANUARY

It was a bitter-sweet derby win for the Dark Blues as they beat their neighbours 2-1 in the first meeting of the year.

The victory at was somewhat soured with the injury to James McPake, which has seen him out of the first team since.

FEBRUARY

This was a good month for both clubs as they both progressed to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup — Dundee comfortably beating Dumbarton after a replay and the Terrors winning 1-0 against Partick.

The Tangerines also picked up in the league with seven points from 12.

MARCH

A pulsating derby ended with honours even, keeping United’s hopes of survival alive. Two goals from Kane Hemmings looked to have the Dee on easy street before a Billy Mckay brace brought the teams level.

This month also saw Dundee knocked out the Scottish Cup by Rangers as United progressed to the semi-finals courtesy of a terrific win against Ross County in Dingwall.

APRIL

This wasn’t a particularly good month for either club with the Dens Park men failing to get into the top six after losing their last game before the split.

The Tangerines also lost ground on the rest of the teams in the drop zone, with only one win in the month leaving them 11 points behind with only four games left.

MAY

Craig Wighton's winner against Dundee United VIDEO | Craig Wighton scores winner against Dundee United #thedee Posted by Dundee Football Club (Official) on Friday, 17 June 2016

This will always be remembered as the month Dundee condemned their biggest rivals to relegation.

A last-gasp Craig Wighton goal at Dens secured a 2-1 derby win for the Dee, meaning the Tangerines’ drop to the Championship was sealed.

It also ended Mixu Paatelainen’s tenure at the Tannadice club as he was axed after the game and was replaced by Ray McKinnon less than two weeks later.

JUNE

The two City of Discovery teams returned early for pre-season, with the revamped League Cup kicking-off in mid-July.

United boss McKinnon strengthened his squad with the signings of keeper Cammy Bell and defender Lewis Toshney following the cull after relegation.

JULY

The new-look League Cup started with a win for United against Arbroath in Ray McKinnon’s first competitive game in charge.

Dundee lost on penalties to East Fife and there was more bad news for the Dark Blues as top scorer Kane Hemmings was sold to Oxford United.

AUGUST

Dundee were hit with another setback with Greg Stewart leaving for Birmingham City in a deal worth an initial £500k.

Paul Hartley’s men also failed to qualify from their Betfred Cup section.

United, on the other hand, had negotiated a tricky section but started their Championship campaign indifferently. However, the signings of William Edjenguele, Frank van der Struijk and Tony Andreu bolstered their squad.

SEPTEMBER

Cammy Bell saved three first-half penalties as Dundee United won at Dunfermline.

The Tangerines saw their run in the League Cup come to an end as they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Morton at Cappielow.

The Dee slipped to 10th in the league without a win during the month.

OCTOBER

The Terrors were unbeaten in October as Ray McKinnon’s men finally looked like they were beginning to gel.

An away win at Hamilton, brought some relief at the end of the month as Dundee looked to push up the table.

NOVEMBER

Dundee’s form picked up sufficiently enough to get them up to seventh in the league and their first two home league wins of the season came against Motherwell and Inverness.

The Tangerine juggernaut carried on with a loss-free month as they clawed back Hibs’ lead at the top of the table.

DECEMBER

The month started well for United with a Tony Andreu penalty giving them a 1-0 win over promotion rivals Hibs at Tannadice.

And, the Christmas Eve win over St Mirren sees the Tangerines claim the No 1 spot in the table.

Dundee’s upturn in results continues and a brilliant comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Hearts means the Dark Blues have taken 10 points from their last four home games.

More importantly, it moved them up to seventh, albeit only three points above bottom club Inverness Caley.