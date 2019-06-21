Friday, June 21st 2019 Show Links
Event in Dundee held to celebrate International Day of Yoga

by Reporter
June 21, 2019, 12:16 pm
© DC ThomsonManjulika Singh leading the celebratory session.
A special event to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Yoga was held in Dundee.

Representatives from the Consulate General of India, Dundee dignitaries and yoga enthusiasts took part in a beginners yoga workshop and celebration day at River Court, West Victoria Dock Road.

Yoga has proved a popular hobby with many Dundonians, with plenty of studios across the city giving residents the chance to take part.

In April, The Circle confirmed it was launching a series of new yoga classes at the Staffa Place complex.

And, recently, school pupils were encouraged to be more active in classrooms – with teachers told to adopt yoga poses in class to promote an active lifestyle.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated since 2015, with the idea first proposed by the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi.

