A charity evening raising funds for refugee support agencies is set to go ahead.

The Dundee Supports Refugees night on March 4 will raise funds for the Amina Muslim Women’s Resource Centre and the Dundee International Women’s Centre.

The event is being held at the Main Street Cafe inside Coldside Parish Church and has been organised by locals JoJo Helfer and Sam Gonçalves.

They said: “In response to Donald Trump’s attemped ban on refugees and Theresa May’s cancellation of the programme which promised shelter to child refugees in the UK, we felt it was important to raise funds and awareness here in Dundee in solidarity with refugees and Muslims in our city and worldwide.”

Starting from 6pm, guests will enjoy a three-course meal, music from local musicians and an exhibition of artwork.

Entry is £5, payable at the door or through online ticketing website Eventbrite.