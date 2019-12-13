Evening Telegraph’s Christmas cash winner ready for a spending spree

Shonni Cullen is celebrating her festive fortune after winning the Telegraph’s Christmas cash contest.

The 28-year-old Dundee woman scooped the £100 prize when her name was plucked out the hat from more than 50 potential winners.

Shonni, of Baldovie Terrace, told how she had already completed her Christmas shopping and was planning to spoil herself and fiancee Chris Webster with a little extra bonus gifts.

She said: “To be honest, I am not sure what I will spend the money on although I have got a few wee things to get and possibly buy myself clothes and an extra present for Chris.

“We only got engaged in July, so we have not set a date yet for the wedding, so the money will go on us after getting most of my Christmas presents. But I am not usually this organised and it is normally a last minute rush.”

The competition involves readers registering the Christmas themed name/word from Friday’s Evening Telegraph online and if there is more than one winning entry then the names go into a lucky draw.

Shonni, who works part time as a catering assistant at Seaview Primary and a cleaner at Grange Primary,was the first name pulled out and could hardly believe her luck.

She said: “I had never thought about it after entering last Friday and totally forgot about it and didn’t think I would win then I got the call and thought, ‘No way, no chance.’ but it was true.”

There are only two more chances to win the money before Christmas and Telegraph editor Dave Lord urged readers to take part.

He said: “With Christmas just around the corner who would not benefit from a little bit of extra spending power?

“Readers have nothing to lose, it is entirely free to enter and you have the chance to win a few quid to treat yourself or friends or family.”