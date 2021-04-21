Evening Telegraph’s ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ bags top UK podcast award

The Evening Telegraph’s “Twa Teams, One Street” has been recognised at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

“Twa Teams” collected this year’s best local and community podcast award, beating out competition from shows produced by the likes of the Liverpool Echo and Manchester Evening News, as well as fellow DCT Media podcasts the Courier Talking Football and Northern Goal from the Press and Journal & Evening Express.

Host Calum Woodger, who leads the show’s weekly discussion of all things Dundee and Dundee United along with Tele football writers George Cran and Graeme Finnan, accepted the award at a “virtual ceremony” on Wednesday afternoon, held via Zoom.

The Best Local & Community Podcast celebrates podcasts focused on a specific community or area. This year’s winner is Twa Teams, One Street from @DC_Thomson #pubpodawards pic.twitter.com/gbPnqUfv56 — The Publisher Podcast Awards (@pubpodawards) April 21, 2021

With 112 episodes in the can, Twa Teams has become an essential weekly listen for fans of both city clubs.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “At the Tele we are all obsessed with Dundee and United, so creating a podcast to talk about them seemed like a logical thing to do.

“We didn’t set it up to win awards, rather we just wanted something for the fans to engage with and enjoy.

“We hear plenty about the so-called big two in Scottish football on national radio and television. At the Tele the only big two we are concerned with live on Sandeman Street.

© SYSTEM

“Of course picking up an award for doing something we love is always very welcome so we won’t complain.

“And for anybody that isn’t already a Twa Teams convert, hopefully this accolade will convince you to give it a try.

“On a serious note, everybody involved with the podcast has really dedicated themselves to make every episode entertaining (and cut their swearing to a bare minimum) so this award is really well deserved.”

© Kris Miller

Delighted host Calum Woodger added: “We just take it podcast by podcast.

“The next one is Wednesday morning, 10am, in our gaffs – and that is the only focus at the moment.

“Seriously, it is great to be recognised as a community podcast over and above being a sport show.

“That’s what it’s all about for us – having a chat, as fans of the game and members of the community ourselves, with football as the focus.”