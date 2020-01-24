Evening Telegraph reader over the moon after winning £100 worth of shopping vouchers

One lucky Tele reader has his weekly shopping sorted after winning £100 worth of Asda shopping in a new competition.

Edward Carling, from Douglas, was this week’s big winner, pocketing £100 worth of vouchers to spend at any local Asda.

The bricklayer, who has never entered a Tele competition before, was very happy with the outcome.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever entered anything. I’m not really the kind to enter lotteries or things like that.

“I saw the holiday competition advertised so I picked up the paper on Saturday.

“I noticed the shopping competition and decided that I may as well enter that too since I was just sitting about the house.”

© Supplied

However, the 56-year-old doubts that he’ll get to spend any of the money himself, as his wife is eager to grab the vouchers.

Edward said: “I’ll not see any of it, the wife will spend it all.

“My daughter also wants to get her hands on some of the vouchers too, she’s got four kids so she’ll be happy to have them.

“I’ll get myself a nice pair of jeans or a top maybe.”

Edward was at work when he first discovered that he had won the competition and was left shocked following the victory. He said: “”I’ve told a few people, and they’ve all been very happy. My wife still doesn’t fully believe that we’ve won though, she thinks that when she goes to get the shopping we’re going to get charged for it.”

The lucky winner also encourages other readers to enter the competition next week.

He said: “I’m really not the type to enter competitions or go on social media, I stay away from stuff like that – but I’d definitely recommend that other people enter.

“Everyone should take part because you can win some good stuff.”