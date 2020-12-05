Evening Telegraph pictorial souvenir brought back to life to mark 40th anniversary of historic Dundee derby

The 1980 League Cup Final at Dens Park was a historic occasion for the City of Discovery.

The match took place 40 years ago this weekend and Dundee United met Dundee looking to retain the first-ever trophy they had won the previous year.

The two sides decided there would be a greater attendance at a ground in Dundee rather than having to play at Hampden and the game was played at Dens after a coin toss.

Home advantage didn’t matter though as United effortlessly ran out 3-0 winners in front of 24,466 fans thanks to a Davie Dodds goal and a double from Paul Sturrock.

The Evening Telegraph produced a pictorial souvenir for the final which we have published online today to mark the anniversary of the so-called Friendly Final.