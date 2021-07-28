Evening Telegraph nominated at Regional Press Awards – and we’re up for front page of the year

The Courier and Evening Telegraph have been nominated for a host of regional and national press awards.

Both papers are competing for the coveted Daily Newspaper of the Year Award at the Regional Press Awards, with the Tele also competing for Front Page of the Year.

The Courier won the title in 2016 and is again nominated in the category for newspapers with a monthly reach of more than 400,000.

This year it will be competing against six others – The Press and Journal. The Belfast Telegraph, Eastern Daily Press, Liverpool Echo, The Chronicle and The Irish News.

Meanwhile, the Tele hopes to scoop the top spot for papers with a monthly reach below 400,000.

Tele up for front page of the year (for BONKERS) and overall newspaper of the year at UK @RegPressAwards

Great work #teamtele @Evening_Tele 🏆 😃 pic.twitter.com/PbkZPA7nUp — Dave Lord (@Tele_DaveLord) July 28, 2021

It needs to fight off stiff competition from The Grimsby Telegraph, Jersey Evening Post, North Wales Daily Post, The Argus and the Western Mail.

Front Page of the Year

The Evening Telegraph’s tale of a Dundee sex club reopening after last year’s lockdown is nominated for front page of the year, also at the Regional Press Awards.

It told how Club Kudos on Princes Street was even offering furloughed workers a discount, as well as special Covid-19 pricing.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “It has been a year unlike any other but at the Tele we are proud to have continued bringing readers the very best news, sport and features throughout what has been a truly remarkable period.

“To be nominated in multiple categories in these prestigious awards is not only a tremendous honour, it is a testament to the hard work of everybody involved with the Tele.

“We all take huge pride in serving our audiences the best possible content, be that in print or in digital formats.

“Being shortlisted for the prizes is very nice, but at the end of the day, we are all doing something we love – keeping our readers up-to-date in an honour and something we will never take for granted.

“The biggest thanks has to go to our readers for remaining loyal to us – we always aim to offer you a product you can be proud of.”

Regional Press Awards

Staff from both titles are also celebrating after receiving a nod in several different categories.

Photographer Mhairi Edwards is up for the Daily/Sunday Photographer of the year against five others from across the UK.

And journalist Dale Haslam is nominated in the Specialist Writer/Impact Journalist of the Year category.

Both Mhairi and Dale are the only nominees from a Scottish title in their categories.

Meanwhile, The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s data content lead Lesley-Anne Kelly is shortlisted for Data Journalist of the Year.

Lesley-Anne and her team put together the titles’ Covid case and vaccine trackers, which have now recorded more than one million page views.

Scottish Press Awards

Mhairi and Lesley-Anne also feature on the Scottish Press Awards shortlist – Mhairi in the News Photographer of the Year category and Lesley-Anne as Specialist Reporter of the Year.

The Courier is also nominated in four other categories, including Campaign of the Year for First Aid Kids.

Rob McLaren is shortlisted for Business Journalist of the Year, while Alex Bell is one of the Columnist of the Year nominees.

And Murray Chalmers is nominated for Food and Drink Writer of the Year for his work on The Courier Menu supplement.

He will compete in the same category as Julia Bryce, whose work for DC Thomson stablemate The Press and Journal has been recognised.