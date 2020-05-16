Evening Tele poll indicates 96% of Scots happy with coronavirus lockdown rules

A huge majority of Scots are happy for the strict lockdown measures to continue north of the border, the results of a Tele poll suggest.

Nearly 13,000 people responded to our poll asking people how they felt about the strategy currently in place in Scotland.

Of the 12,880 people that voted, 12,375 (96%) said they are happy with the measures and believe remaining in lockdown is necessary.

On May 7, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that scrapping the “clear, well understood” stay at home message was “a potentially catastrophic mistake,” and confirmed that she was extending the lockdown in Scotland.

However on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined his plans to ease the measures in England and get people back to work.

As a result, the UK Government was heavily criticised for giving the public “mixed messages”.

A number of Tele readers have backed Ms Sturgeon and praised her decision-making skills during a time of crisis.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Phyllis O’Shea said: “She is doing the right thing no matter how annoying it is. It’s better to be locked down for a few more weeks than having a second wave and having a second lockdown. We will get through this if we just hold on a little longer.”

Fiona Stewart said: “Having watched the mayhem in England, caused by the mixed messages issued by their government, I am glad that her instruction is clear and concise.

“We may not all agree on whether or not restrictions should be lifted – they will, bit by bit, but I’d rather have clarity than waffle.”

Babs Mcinrue said: “I would rather stay another month in lockdown and save lives than go out and mix so that the pandemic continues and more people die. Stay at home and be safe.”

And Will Dawson said: “I’d rather we waited a few more weeks before having any real changes to lockdown.

“Having seen the chaotic scenes in London since the announcement from the PM, we are taking the correct route which should help stop a second wave.

“We also have to consider that we have been advised that we are at least a week, if not two, behind the curve when compared to England. So I completely support the message in Scotland.”

There were 394 people who said they supported an easing of the lockdown, in line with England.

A further 111 people said that they believed social distancing and other measures should be abandoned completely, with a return to life as it was before the pandemic.

Ross Turner wrote: “People need something to hope for, something to encourage them that this will come to an end. It’s starting to get stupid now as it is having an effect on people’s health mentally.”

Sarah Houston added: “We should have never gone into lockdown in the first place.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “These results back the feedback I, and others, have received and I wholeheartedly agree.

“The clarity of message and information being provided to the public around the outbreak and how it’s being dealt have been key to reducing its spread.

“I think everyone is eager to see family and friends but everyone also realises the potential consequences of not following the clear advice at this stage. The phrase ‘I’d rather be safe than sorry’ is one that I keep hearing.

“Politicians aren’t making these decisions in isolation, they are guided by scientific and medical expertise so I think there is a lot of trust in that advice. None of us want to put ourselves, our families or our friends at greater risk.”

At her daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, the First Minister said Government polling shows 84% support a “slow and gradual” lifting of restrictions, while 82% agree that before further significant changes to lockdown are made, the impact of those already introduced should be assessed.

The survey also found 86% said “decisions on when and how to lift restrictions must be based on saving lives and protecting the NHS”.