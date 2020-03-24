Evening Tele paper girl goes extra mile for vulnerable people stuck inside due to Covid-19

An Evening Tele paper girl has stepped up to the mark during her paper round – in more ways than one.

Mia Cruickshanks, 15, from Monikie, regularly delivers the Tele around the village and plans to continue during the coronavirus crisis.

However, Mia has decided to make the most of her walk around her community by also offering her services to anyone who needs them.

The Carnoustie High School pupil said: “I have a lot of older people I deliver a Tele to, so I thought that I could maybe offer to help out in these difficult times.

“I’m obviously not going to be at school for the foreseeable future, so I decided to try to do something to help others in my village instead.”

Mia wrote out little notes offering to help in any way she could and then delivered those with her Teles.

She said: “I’ve got my mum roped in so if anyone needs shopping we can do that and mum will drive me.

“I’m also happy to run errands, or to help out in the garden or really anything that people need I could try to sort out.”

Mia said: “Because most of my friends from school live in Carnoustie, I’m going to be cut off from them for quite a long time.

“I didn’t want to get too bored or end up stuck isolated and with nothing to do.

“This way I thought I could help out others and also keep myself busy and in touch with people.”

Mia said she was also concerned that her plans for her future were going to be set on hold.

She said: “We’re obviously not getting to do our exams this year and I was hoping to get them done so I could head off to college in August.

“I am hoping to go to Dundee and Angus College in Dundee to study social sciences.

“I think now I’m just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

Mia’s mum Cheryl said: “I’m really proud of Mia. She came up with the idea and asked if I would help out with driving if she needed to run errands.

“I’m really happy to support her. This is a small village with a lot of elderly people, so it’s great that Mia thought about doing something to make life easier for others.”