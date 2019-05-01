Evening of fun, food and culture during sponsored walk around Dundee for Maggie’s

People across Tayside are being encouraged to walk together during an evening of fun, food and culture in aid of Maggie’s Dundee.

The inaugural Maggie’s Culture Crawl Dundee will be held on Friday August 30.

People will be encouraged to raise funds for the charity, which provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

The event gives participants a chance to see the City of Discovery in a new light as they walk 10km and get exclusive night-time access to some of the city’s most popular venues, including DCA, Verdant Works and Logie and St John’s Cross Parish Church.

Registration is £25 and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £100.

A fundraising pack full of ideas to make sure each walker reaches their target is available from Maggie’s Dundee or online.