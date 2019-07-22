Eurobins in Dundee: Calls for action over rubbish on the streets

Fed up residents have admitted it feels like Groundhog Day as issues with Eurobins continue to crop up across Dundee.

Images taken recently from the West End, Menzieshill and the city centre have only exacerbated the problems for those living in the affected areas.

There was mess left at bins near the Nethergate last week, while others in the Murraygate, Clepington Road, Menzieshill and Stobswell have all had major issues, with rubbish strewn across streets due to overflowing waste.

Angie Richardson, 53, from Menzieshill has insisted issues continue in her area with the streets constantly in a mess.

She said: “The bins are getting emptied on Monday and by Tuesday they are full again.

“There are 24 flats here and I think part of the problem is there aren’t enough bins.

“They are emptied again on a Thursday but over the weekend bags are left to stack-up.

“That in turn attracts the gulls who are there every morning.

“It’s got to the stage I keep the rubbish in my house over the weekend to avoid the pile-up.

“In recent weeks I’ve seen prams and ball pits all dumped at the side of the bins.

“We were one of the first areas where they got rolled out.

“It is like living in Groundhog Day because it feels like its been like this since day dot.

“I’m sure there are issues with residents not recycling properly and that is adding to the problem.”

A resident from the West End previously dubbed parts of his ward as a “paradise for gulls”.

The tenant had documented a number of overflowing bins in the area in recent weeks and he admitted he wasn’t surprised by the latest in a long line of problems.

He said: “Menzieshill, Charleston, Douglas, it doesn’t matter, folk are encountering the same issues week in, week out.”

Another commuter coming into the town from the Murraygate side said areas around the Wellgate Shopping Centre were just as bad.

He added: “These Eurobins aren’t fit for purpose by the looks of things. Either that or they’re not being emptied enough and gulls are getting into them.

“Something really needs to be done because it’s hardly a good look for Dundee.”

It has not just been an issue for Eurobins in recent weeks, however, with council bins also targeted by fly tippers.

The dumpsters outside the Queen’s Hotel on the Nethergate were left in a state last week, with household items including pillows, chairs and other general waste providing a real eyesore.

A council spokesman confirmed the incident was connected to fly tipping, with commuter Lynsey McIrvine describing the mess as “horrendous”. She said: “It is crazy to see all this just lying around.

“It’s certainly not a great image for the area as a whole.”

The Tele took the streets of the city centre to find out what the public makes of the issues.

Retired factory worker James Fox, 77, expressed his frustration at the problem.

He said: “I have seen them abroad and there never seems to be much of an issue with them.

“So there’s no real excuse for why they are always overflowing here and I think they should be emptied more often.”

Former council worker Ewan Thomson, 76, added: “I’ve read about the problem in the paper but even before that I had seen the bins along Blackness Road that were fairly bad.

“The council should really be doing more to keep on top of the rubbish that is being put into the bins.”