It was all to play for as Scotland met Croatia tonight, with the Tartan Army hoping to extend their stay in the Euro 2020 competition.

But goals from Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric crushed home hopes and sent Steve Clarke’s men home at the group stage.

There had been a glimmer of hope in the first-half, however, when Callum McGregor scored Scotland’s first goal of the tournament – and their first in the championship since Euro 1996.