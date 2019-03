Kazakstan have scored two goals in 10 minutes against Scotland in the Euro 2020 qualifier in Astana.

A pass from the half-way line caught out Scotland’s defence as Pertsukh ran beyond them and cracked a super finish into the roof of the net from 16 yards in six minutes.

Despondant Tartan Army fans watched in horror as, four minutes later, Vorogoskiy slid in to slot the ball into the net from eight yards.

At least Scotland have 80 minutes to try and put things right!