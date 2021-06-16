MARTEL MAXWELL: Scotland’s Euro 2020 heroes are lifting our spirits, win, lose or draw

Cast your mind back to 1998. Sex And The City aired its first episode, the blockbuster Titanic won 11 Oscars and Viagra was approved for the first time by the FDA.

It was also the year Scotland last played in a major football tournament. Fast forward 23 years and Scotland returned this week – with nine members who weren’t even born for the ’96 World Cup in France – to play the Czech Republic in the Euros.

The wait was over. It had taken more than two decades but finally, we could come together as one Tartan Army and get behind our country.

All over Dundee and beyond, tools were downed for the occasion. I mean it, quite literally. At midday, I passed a building site and watched as 20 or so men packed up for the day.

“Of course we’ve got the afternoon off,” one told me, “Scotland are playing in the Euros. Everyone I know will be watching it. With beers.”

In schools, some kids got to down pencils to watch too; the crackles of commentary from radios could be heard from the doorways of shops. We were in it together, with a much-needed common goal that didn’t involve wearing marks to fight a global pandemic.

As the Hampden roar went up around the stadium, it was emotional. We needed this.

For our kids and young adults, to see what Scotland playing on a global stage looked like.

For our patriotism, our passion and souls – yes, our souls. Just to be happy and feel something strong and good; to care so much we kicked every ball along with our team. A coming together.

But then, as the saying goes – sometimes (and perhaps particularly with Scotland) it’s the hope that kills you.

Best fans in the world

As our opponents scored towards the end of the first half, the atmosphere died. Another goal followed in the second half and terms like “an almighty fight on our hands” and “coming from behind” bore an all-too-familiar sad ring.

So we lost. Maybe it was predictable. But still, we got to cheer our boys and we still have the best group of fans in the world. And ultimately, we are in the Euros and we’ll always be behind Scotland, no matter the sport.

But, you know, if our boys ever fancied giving us something to really cheer about come full time, we’d be hoarse (and possibly drunk) until August.

I listened to the first half of Monday’s match on the radio as I was in the car – and the second half back home on telly.

I have to say, I think I preferred the wireless experience.

It’s some skill, commentating on a game as a radio presenter. Listeners can’t see the stadium so the talent is in describing everything – from the fans with Saltire-painted faces and their roars of excitement to the deflation in spirits when that first goal came.

Seeing with your mind’s eye

An old newspaper boss once told me that when I was writing a review of a music gig, to remember that readers wanted to be there too.

They needed every cough and spit of the event. They wanted to feel like they could smell the air.

Likewise with radio, it fills the consumer with emotion to picture in their own mind’s eye what is going on – and on the airwaves, where it’s live, it means everything in that moment.

I’ve never considered choosing to listen to events on radio when TV is an option, but I may well change my ways.

The berries are back! Somehow, it’s summer once more (I don’t know about you, but I’ve still lost track of time) and we live in the heart of what is arguably the best place in the world (or at least the UK) for soft fruit farming.

Arbuckles, Grewar’s, Carmichaels – and that’s just the Perth-side of Dundee – farm shops are all selling strawberries, brambles and raspberries.

We really are spoilt for choice.