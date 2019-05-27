EU Election 2019: SNP win big in Dundee but ‘shaken’ by Brexit Party storming into 2nd place

The SNP has claimed the lion’s share in Dundee’s European elections, with Labour and the Tories losing ground to the Brexit Party.

The Nationalists picked up 46% of the vote in Thursday’s elections, while the Brexit Party stormed into second with 14% of the local tally.

SNP MP Chris Law said the result was indicative of Scotland’s strong support for remaining in the EU and “not being part of Boris (Johnson’s) Brexit Britain”.

However, SNP sources privately admit they have been shaken by the performance of the Brexit Party.

One observer said: “The Brexit Party has been doing a lot better than we expected north of the border. We knew it would do well in England but not that it would be the same here.”

Labour came third in Dundee with 11.4% – down from 26.8% in the last European elections in 2014.

The party’s longest serving MEP – David Martin – lost his seat as a result of Labour’s collapse.

The party’s lacklustre performance is seen as a result of its failure to adopt a strong view on Brexit.

A party source said: “We’re disappointed – but we have been expecting this across the country.”

This year’s European elections were rapidly convened following months of uncertainty over whether they would go ahead and voters have split down Leave and Remain lines.

This was evidenced in the Liberal Democrats’ 9.3% share – up from 3.7% – in areas such as the West End and the Ferry to the detriment of the Conservatives, whose share dropped from about 12% to just 8%.

Bill Bowman, Conservative North East MSP, said: “Brexit has been delayed and the public are frustrated. This is a sign that we need to deliver Brexit and honour the result of the referendum.”

Elsewhere, the Scottish Greens received 7.3% of the vote, UKIP 1.7% and Change UK 1.5%.

Turnout at Thursday’s election was 35.7% – a rise of 3.9% on 2014 and the highest in Dundee on record.