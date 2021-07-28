Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021
Lifestyle

Etape Caledonia 2021 riders will race in reverse – because of potatoes and the pandemic

By Dawn Donaghey
July 28, 2021, 3:28 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 3:47 pm
Post Thumbnail

More than 5000 cyclists will take on the Etape Caledonia when it returns to Perthshire on Sunday September 19.

But they’ll ride it in reverse.

Organisers moved the date from the traditional May staging due to the pandemic, hoping an autumn event would provide its best chance of going ahead.

Now the 85-mile route through stunning Highland Perthshire will be cycled in reverse to accommodate Covid restrictions and peak potato harvesting season.

Roads will be able to open earlier with the reverse route – bringing less disruption for harvesters.

It will also give unrestricted access to Pitlochry’s vaccination hub.

The decision was reached after consultation with the community and Perth & Kinross Council, when it transpired the new date clashed with potato harvesting in the region.

Participants will still set off from Pitlochry in the early hours but, instead of heading north as they have done in previous years, the route will now take them south towards Logierait, through Aberfeldy, then North towards Schiehallion.

Participants will loop around Loch Rannoch before heading back towards Pitlochry along the banks of Loch Tummel.

They’ll see the climb of Schiehallion from a new perspective and tackle the ascent from a very different angle.

“Cycling has seen a surge in interest over the last 18 months,” says James Robinson, managing director at Limelight Sports Club.

“The pandemic has dealt a series of major operational challenges to event operators of all shapes and sizes.

“We are all really looking forward to seeing everyone come together to take in the beauty of Highland Perthshire in Autumn and enjoy its much-missed hospitality.

“Over the years, participants have suggested to us the possibility of doing the route in reverse.

“Now, thanks to this unusual combination of potatoes and a pandemic, this year’s will be able to take advantage of that once in a lifetime opportunity to cycle the route in reverse.”

  • Charity places for Etape Caledonia 2021 are available to book online.