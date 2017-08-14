Home » Estate agent’s map reveals if Dundee would be affected by nuclear fallout

By Reporter,

For people hoping to cash in on property prices in the event of a nuclear strike on Britain, one estate agency has you covered.

eMoov has created a map showing the impact of an “all-out nuclear attack” on 20 major cities in the UK and how far the blast, radiation, and fallout would cover.

Map of Britain showing the fallout and radiation areas affected if there was an all out strike on the UK (eMoov)
(eMoov)

According to the map, Dundee would only be affected marginally if a devastating incident occurred.

To be completely safe, Dundonians who want to stay local should live to the north of the city in rural Perthshire.

They could also escape by heading for the Angus coastline, but anywhere significantly north of Arbroath could spell danger.

So buy now and you might be able to get a bargain on a property in Forfar or Carnoustie and save the hassle of building a “back yard nuclear bunker” along the way.

Except, no.

Nuclear war might make moving up the housing ladder or downgrading a little less of a priority.

Who wants to be thinking about repayment terms and interest rates when the country is twinned with Chernobyl?

 

The press release uses the escalating conflict between the US and North Korea as a starting point to offer a sales pitch to keep buyers “clear of any nuclear impact from World War Three”.

Controversial press release from Emoov estate agents (eMoov)
(eMoov)

It continues: “A back yard nuclear bunker can be a cool edition (sic) to a property, but can also be a pain to construct so rather than hide away, homeowners can look to radiation-free pockets of the nation to save themselves the trouble.

“Although we’re out of range from any threat from North Korea, London would be the obvious choice for a nuclear strike in the UK, but the capital could be the tip of the ice berg (sic), so eMoov used Nukemap to plot the resulting impact zones for an all-out nuclear attack on 20 major UK cities.”

It has been roundly criticised and mocked on social media.

While some people have been excited to learn of their relative “safety”…

…Others are plotting their move to somewhere on the coast.

And for all the jokes…

…is it the worst press release ever as The Times journalist David Byers suggested in his tweet?

 

Right, off to watch Threads.

