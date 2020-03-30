Essential flights only from Dundee Airport

Dundee Airport will operate a skeleton schedule to provide vital flights only during the coronavirus crisis.

The airport will be open from Sunday to Friday from 9am-9pm and from 9am-4pm on Saturdays for emergency flights only.

Posting online on their website, Highlands and Islands Airport Limited, who took over the airport in 2007, said: “HIAL have agreed to service a skeleton schedule that will ensure its airports can continue to provide lifeline, emergency and essential services.

“We do not know how long these essential measures will remain in place but we will update the website with any further changes to opening times.”

The airport first started in the 1950s and is located down by the Riverside.