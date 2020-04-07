Equipment worth more than £4,000 stolen from Baldovie Recycling Centre

Four welding units, worth more than £1,000 each, have been stolen from Dundee’s Baldovie Industrial Estate.

The heavy-duty stick welding units were stolen from the recycling yard on Forties Road some time between 4pm on April 2 and 4pm on April 3.

The units, three red Lincoln units and one orange Kemppi unit, are worth well into four figures each and are hand portable.

A locked shed was forced open in order to take them.

A statement issued by Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you have been offered these items for sale, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”