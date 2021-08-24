EQ Accountants ‘invests in future’ with graduates joining Tayside and Fife offices

Six graduates have taken up trainee positions at tax and business advisory firm EQ Accountants.

The trainees will be based across the firm’s offices in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes.

The new starts are accountancy and finance graduates Chloe Hunter, Sam O’Connor and Ross Dallas from the University of Dundee and Christopher Dewar from Edinburgh Napier University.

They will be joined by law graduates, Megan Bertie from Abertay University and Lynsey Robertson from Edinburgh University.

EQ Accountants graduate programme

EQ Accountants delivers an intensive, three-year training programme each year to local graduates who want to train to become a chartered accountant.

The new trainees will develop skills in accountancy, taxation and audit and exposed to a broad range of assignments, with early client responsibility.

The programme also offers the opportunity to enhance their personal skills and gain valuable insight into the firm’s business advisory services.

Managing partner David Cameron says: “We believe it’s important to invest in our future workforce.

“It’s crucial we have the right people in place to be able to deliver on the growing demand for our valued services.

“We are delighted to welcome this talented group of young individuals who will continue to strengthen our existing workforce and look forward to providing a truly rounded experience so they can thrive within the firm, both personally and professionally.

“We all look forward to helping shape them into the professional chartered accountants who we are proud of, and who are proud of themselves.”

While EQ welcome their new trainees, their graduate opportunities for 2022 will soon be open as their recruitment drive gets underway towards the end of September.