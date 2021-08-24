Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News

EQ Accountants ‘invests in future’ with graduates joining Tayside and Fife offices

By Maria Gran
August 24, 2021, 10:57 am
EQ Accountants welcome new graduates Megan Bertie, Christopher Dewar, Chloe Hunter, Lynsey Robertson and Sam O'Connor. Not pictured: Ross Dallas.
Six graduates have taken up trainee positions at tax and business advisory firm EQ Accountants.

The trainees will be based across the firm’s offices in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes.

The new starts are accountancy and finance graduates Chloe Hunter, Sam O’Connor and Ross Dallas from the University of Dundee and Christopher Dewar from Edinburgh Napier University.

They will be joined by law graduates, Megan Bertie from Abertay University and Lynsey Robertson from Edinburgh University.

EQ Accountants graduate programme

EQ Accountants delivers an intensive, three-year training programme each year to local graduates who want to train to become a chartered accountant.

The new trainees will develop skills in accountancy, taxation and audit and exposed to a broad range of assignments, with early client responsibility.

The programme also offers the opportunity to enhance their personal skills and gain valuable insight into the firm’s business advisory services.

David Cameron, managing partner at EQ Accountants.

Managing partner David Cameron says: “We believe it’s important to invest in our future workforce.

“It’s crucial we have the right people in place to be able to deliver on the growing demand for our valued services.

“We are delighted to welcome this talented group of young individuals who will continue to strengthen our existing workforce and look forward to providing a truly rounded experience so they can thrive within the firm, both personally and professionally.

“We all look forward to helping shape them into the professional chartered accountants who we are proud of, and who are proud of themselves.”

While EQ welcome their new trainees, their graduate opportunities for 2022 will soon be open as their recruitment drive gets underway towards the end of September.