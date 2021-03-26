‘Environmental disgrace’: Lathalmond eyesore still blighting landscape nine years on

Enforcement action could be taken over mounds of rotting commercial waste which have blighted the Fife landscape for nine years.

There have been repeated calls to remove the eyesore at the M90 Commerce Park at Lathalmond north of Dunfermline.

Clear-up plan

Hopes were raised for a solution to the long-running saga at the end of 2019, when site owners Trans-Britannia Properties Ltd came up with a plan to clear the area.

But more than a year on, the site is still strewn with heaps of debris.

And the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is understood to have contacted Fife Council to explore the option of taking enforcement action.

It is understood Trans-Britannia’s clear-up proposal contained “insufficient detail” and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) was unable to progress plans to restore the site.

In addition, things were held up further when Sepa’s electronic systems suffered a “significant cyber-attack”.

‘Environmental disgrace’

Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Alex Rowley, who has campaigned for years for the site to be tidied up, said: “Trans-Brittania cannot be allowed to get away with this any longer and I am now urging Sepa and Fife Council to examine all legal routes to get this company into the court and forced to do the right thing, which is clean up this environmental disgrace that blights the entrance to the business park.

“The wealthy owners of this company cannot be allowed to get away with this and we need to now use every legal option available.”

The waste has been an ugly blot on the Fife landscape since recycling company First Option Services, which rented the site, ceased trading in 2012.

Former site directors sentenced

In 2016, two directors of First Option Services were ordered to carry out unpaid work after being convicted of keeping controlled waste at the site in a manner likely to cause environmental pollution or harm to human health.

During the case, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard there was potential for the waste to produce toxic hydrogen sulphide gas.

The cost of clearing up the debris, which includes decaying carpets and plasterboard, has been estimated at £1 million.

Bid to sue council

And in 2019, the site owner made a failed attempt to sue Fife Council for the cost of the clear-up. Lawyers argued that hundreds of tonnes of carpet and plasterboard were disposed of by the council at the site, but the case was dismissed.

Shona McConnell, senior manager for environmental performance at Sepa said: “The abandonment of waste recycling materials at the former First Option Services site in Lathalmond, despite not impacting the environment or human health, continues to impact amenity.

“Sepa successfully stopped the illegal activity and secured prosecutions against the two individuals responsible.

“Despite detailed engagement with representatives of the landowner, no acceptable proposals for the safe, secure disposal of material have been received to date.

“We remain focused on working with the landowner regarding their responsibilities as a landowner and associated duty of care and continue to engage with public partners to support site clearance. ”

Despite repeated attempts, Trans-Brittania could not be reached for comment.