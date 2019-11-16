Environmental activists in Dundee hit out at low emissions plan

Environmental activists have called on Dundee to be more ambitious after it emerged low emission plans will affect a “relatively small” number of vehicles.

Analysts at transport consultancy firm Systra told a community meeting that only around 30% of diesel cars are likely to be excluded from the new zone.

Dundee council transport officer John Berry also told the City Centre and Harbour Community Council: “It will be a relatively small number of people affected.”

Experts from Systra were invited to the CCHCC meeting to justify the choice of limiting Dundee’s low emission zone (LEZ) to within the inner ring road in the city centre.

But environmental group Friends of the Earth Scotland says the plan is flawed because it excludes Lochee Road – a national pollution hotspot.

Official data shows nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels on Lochee Road last year were measured at an average of 43 microgrammes per cubic metre of air – the legal limit is 40.

Systra has suggested the council look at measures such as “improved bus lanes” and better traffic flow to address issues there instead.

Dr Richard Dixon, director of FoES, said: “The mind boggles at the decision to exclude Lochee Road from their plan to tackle illegal levels of air pollution.

“Councils need to use every tool at their disposal to reduce the use of fossil-fuelled vehicles. This means a significant expansion of cycling networks, putting the pedestrian at the centre of decision- making and improving the quality of bus services whilst also reducing fares.”

Meanwhile council chair Bill Newcombe asked how the LEZ may affect the local economy. To date, no economic impact assessment on a potential LEZ has been carried out.

Mr Newcombe said: “We’ve got to find out how it is going to affect the economy – there are a lot of car parks in there that may not be accessible.”

‘Public being given every opportunity’

Dundee City Council has defended its work on Low Emission Zones – and insists it is giving the public every opportunity to have their say.

Council bosses have pointed to their current public consultation and insisted it will give the public every opportunity to shape the future.

A spokesman said: “The council is currently running an extensive public consultation exercise on the boundaries and vehicle types to be excluded from the city’s proposed Low Emission Zone. As part of that exercise respondents are specifically asked ‘if you do not favour any of the options how do you think Dundee’s LEZ should be configured? For example you may wish to see non-compliant vehicles excluded from Lochee Road’.

“Modelling predictions for the options that are set out in the consultation will deliver significant reductions in nitrogen dioxide at the Lochee Road corridor measurement locations and we will be exploring the feasibility of other measures to reduce levels of traffic pollutants along the Lochee Road corridor.

“A report on Dundee’s Low Emission Zone will be brought to committee next year which will make recommendations based on the outcome of the consultation, further background information including its potential impact and traffic modelling predictions.”