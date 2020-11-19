Environment group in full bloom after scooping three national awards

A Dundee group is struggling to find space in the trophy cabinet after scooping a trio of accolades in the Britain in Bloom Awards.

The Ardler Environment Group (AEG) were celebrating success this month after a challenging year for the volunteers with many having to isolate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Certificates were awarded to the group by The Royal Horticultural Society and Keep Scotland Beautiful organisations for their tireless work with flower and plant arrangements around the Ardler Complex.

Three green-fingered enthusiasts from AEG were delighted by their recent success

Bill Farnan, a retired cleaner at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, said: “This has been a great asset for the community and we get a lot of positive feedback to the work that’s been undertaken.

“I’ve been volunteering here for over 14 years or so now. I was surprised given how this year has went for everyone that we won.

“We haven’t been able to tend to the gardens as much with folk isolating.”

The Ardler resident added: “Obviously it’s very much dependent on what happens next year but we are hoping to be back tending to the gardens in February.”

Graham Cross, chairman of the AEG, said the gardens had grown considerably since their creation in 2005.

The 75-year-old added: “We are usually here every Wednesday, working and pottering away, most people were isolating so we weren’t able to tend to it as much as we’d hoped this year.

“Our gardens around the complex have expanded over the years, with that being said the level of volunteers have gone up and down during that time.

“We are hoping following the recent success we can get some more people assisting us in the near future and continue our success.”

Local resident and volunteer, Kris Stevenson is amongst the younger volunteers who has been helping preen and prune.

The 29-year-old said: “My gran, Mary, actually got me into this before she sadly passed away in 2008. I was helping to do up her garden then.

“I got the drive to finish that off and decided to help volunteering with the gardens in Ardler, its nice to walk past here and see the gardens being so well maintained.”

Bonnie Dundee were also among the prize winners this month in the local community.

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful praised all the local groups involved this year.

He said: “We know that lockdown resulted in many people reconnecting with nature and biodiversity in their local neighbourhoods.

“This can only be good news for our environment, locally and globally, as people’s renewed appreciation and reconnection will ultimately help us tackle climate change and protect our planet.”

For those looking to assist the AEG next year they can contact: scotfreenwild@icloud.com