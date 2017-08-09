An investigation has been launched after an entire class failed its exam for the second year running.

None of the 13 Higher media students at Inverness College, University of the Highlands and Islands, passed the course this year.

It comes after the 2016/17 class of 20 were also all given a No Award for their exam results.

Roddy Henry, acting principal at Inverness College, said: “These results are a real shock and I am deeply disappointed that we are in this situation. The results are not in line with ongoing feedback and monitoring of the course, which was stringent this year given last year’s results.

“I am personally overseeing the investigation and my main concern aside from the investigation is for our students, who we will continue to provide with any support necessary, particularly regarding their next steps.”

An “action plan” had been put in place after the complete failure of the previous year’s class.

The college increased scrutiny of students on the course, including monitoring of attendance and resources.

This year the class had given positive feedback and performed well on internal exams, according to the college.

Those who failed this year are being offering support by the college’s guidance team.

Higher media had been part of the NC media course, with students being given the option to take it as an additional qualification.

It will not form part of the course again after a decision made by the college as part of a review earlier this year.

An Inverness College spokeswoman said: “The success of our students is always our primary concern and we are working hard to find out why this happened.

“We share the students’ distress and disappointment and have already been in contact with some candidates and their parents; they are our priority at this point in time and we will continue to update, provide support and seek to mitigate any impact that these results may have while the circumstances are investigated.”

Other results for the college include pass rates in maths of 71%, 80% for English and 83% in physics.