Enthusiasts ride to the rescue of Harley-Davidson motorbike show

Brechin’s summer Harley-Davidson festival is back on track after breakaway enthusiasts stepped in to save the event.

Just days after the Bravo Brechin community group delivered the shock announcement that the plug had been pulled on the Harley-Davidson in the City motorcycle extravaganza, key figures in the past growth of the event have pledged to step in to avert the loss of the major crowd-puller.

It is now scheduled for July 15-16, with high hopes that last year’s total of more than 500 motorcycles and some 8,000 visitors will be at least repeated, if not bettered.

Edinburgh Harley-Davidson has also signalled its support for the Angus event, forged on the back of Brechin’s connection to the famous marque through the Davidson family home at Netherton cottage, near the town.

Organisational pressures and the absence of official Harley-Davidson approval were cited by Bravo Brechin as reasons for the 2017 event not going ahead.

“Bravo Brechin’s decision to cancel the 2017 Harley-Davidson in the City event has been met with general dismay, and the reasons stated have caused some angst,” said a spokesman.

“A number of those who have been involved in the organising and running of the event over the years felt there were options which could still be explored to try and run the event.”

He added: “We have taken the plunge to run the event ourselves for the benefit of local businesses, the community of Brechin and for Angus as a whole.

“Last year there were more than 500 bikes in attendance, drawing an audience on the Saturday of nearly 8,000 people, both of which have a significant impact on the town and the surrounding area.

“To have lost this event, even for a year, would have been tragic.”