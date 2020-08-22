English Premier League side Sheffield United to face Dundee United in Tannadice friendly

Dundee United will take on English Premier League side Sheffield United in a friendly match next week.

The Blades will be the visitors to Tannadice on Tuesday afternoon, with a 2pm kick-off.

They finished an impressive ninth place in the EPL last season in their first season in the top league for 12 years.

The fixture is part of Chris Wilder’s players’ build-up to their new season, which starts on September 14 with a game against Wolves at Bramall Lane.