Scotland produced a performance bursting with pride, and no little quality, to claim a precious point against England.

Steve Clarke’s stars buried the ghosts of that miserable Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic and, but for a wonderful save by Jordan Pickford and the goal-line heroics of Reece James, could have claimed three points.

On a night when there was not a single failure in dark blue and Scotland kept their hopes of qualifying from Group D alive (bring on Croatia!), this is how they rated.

David Marshall – 6

As well as being Twitter’s favourite new meme, Marshall remains a fine, solid goalkeeper and, despite not being overworked by England’s embarrassment of attacking riches, made one good save in the first half and cut a calm presence.

Scott McTominay – 7

Was responsible for a few nervous moments in the first half as he sought to play out from the back and surrendered possession. However, the Manchester United man grew into the game, found his feet going forward and defended superbly.

Grant Hanley 8

A rock in the heart of the Scotland defence. Lunged in front of shots, won every header and marshalled the troops throughout.

The days of his name on the team-sheet being greeted by a roll of the eyes by the Tartan Army should be a thing of the past. As he has shown at Norwich City, he’s a top centre-half.

Kieran Tierney – 8

Phil Foden best check under his bed for the Arsenal defender tonight, such was the vigour with which he was stalked. A ferocious, tough-tackling display, with no shortage of drive going forward. So good to have him back.

Stephen O’Donnell – 7

The Motherwell man deserves all the credit in the world for bouncing back from a miserable, widely-criticised showing against Czech Republic. Only denied by a superb Jordan Pickford save and almost bagged an assist for Adams.

Billy Gilmour – 8

A tough shift for the wonder-kid, who often found himself contending with an overload of Chelsea colleague Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling on his side of the pitch.

Yet never shirked those defensive duties, combining them with composure on the ball and elite level passing. Will grow into a truly world class midfield player.

John McGinn – 7

Booked for giving over-officious referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz lip in the first half, which slightly toned down his usual willingness to bite into tackles and make his presence felt.

The former St Mirren and Hibernian star was, nevertheless, his bombastic, energetic self and helped to set the tone in the middle of the park.

Callum McGregor – 7

An understated showing but effective nonetheless, especially when one considers the staggering amount of football this all-action midfielder has played. Ran himself into the ground, as usual, albeit with limited joy going forward.

Andrew Robertson – 8

The skipper turned in one of those performances which underlined that he is not all about energetic bursts forward.

His defending against Raheem Sterling was fantastic, including a goal-saving block from Foden, and his set-pieces were a constant nightmare for the Three Lions. And he still covered an astonishing distance.

Ché Adams – 7

Led the line superbly, held up possession and drifted between the England centre-halves and linking up with teammates. Should have started against the Czechs.

Lyndon Dykes hooks a shot at goal but it's cleared off the line by Reece James. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/rvaZapSXcz#ENGSCO #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Xr25ArP7h8 — STV Sport (@STVSport) June 18, 2021

Mere inches away from heading home a close-range rebound after Pickford had denied O’Donnell, then lashed one over the bar with 15 minutes left from the back post.

Lyndon Dykes – 6

From the moment he cemented Luke Shaw after 14 seconds, it was clear Scotland’s adopted Aussie was up for the battle. A no-nonsense, intimidating shaved head echoed his physical showing in attack.

Big Lyndon, and this whole nation, rued the presence of Reece James on that damn goal-line.

SUBS

Stuart Armstrong (for Gilmour 76) – 6

Entered the fray in place of the graceful Gilmour and brought legs and drive to the team at a key moment.

Kevin Nisbet (for Adams 86) – 6

Thrown on after Adams’ tank had been emptied. No time for the Hibs man to make his presence felt.