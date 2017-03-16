Councillors in Dundee are set to approve plans for a new waste incinerator in Baldovie.

The local authority’s development management committee will be given a report on Monday recommending that the proposed energy-from-waste facility — which will produce heat and power by burning rubbish — is given the green light.

The plans have been submitted by MVV Environment Services Ltd, which will take on the running of the new facility from DERL — the council-owned firm that runs the existing facility.

Councillors will be told that the new incinerator will replace the existing one at Baldovie.

A report on the development states that the facility would have the capacity to treat 110,000 tonnes of waste a year.

As well as rubbish collected from the public, it would also have the ability to process some commercial and industrial waste, which would be given thermal treatment to avoid sending it to landfill.

MVV Environment Services claims the existing plant is not viable and if it were to remain, it would have to be shut down for long periods to allow for its technology to be upgraded.

The report states that the new facility would treat household waste from the Dundee and Angus areas, and would become operational in 2020, if approval is given.

The development would include a visitor facility, and provide meeting and educational space for the local community.

Councillors will hear that two letters of objection over the plans have been received — though Friends of the Earth welcomed the proposals in principle.