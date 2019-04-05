Energy firm pulls out of huge solar farm planned for edge of Dundee

A company says it no longer wants to build a huge solar farm on the edge of Dundee.

Lightsource BP had said the development in the Angus countryside would have provided enough power for 14,621 households and be the equivalent of taking more than 3,916 large family cars off the road.

It had pinpointed a 120-hectare plot off Berryhill Road near Fowlis – on land bordering the southern edge of the Piperdam leisure resort – for a 49.99 megawatt scheme.

But a statement from Lightsource GP’s Conor McGuigan said: “We have informed Angus Council that we do not intend to progress with plans for a solar farm on land off Berryhill Road, near Fowlis.

“The project was in the early stages of exploration and development, with preliminary investigations and community engagement conducted over the past months.

“When developing a new solar farm, one of our main priorities is making sure that the project is suitable for its local area. As a responsible developer we value community engagement and input and consider it a vital part of our evaluation.

“Alongside our preliminary investigations and assessments, input from the community helps us finalise our plans prior to submitting a planning application.

“In the case of Berryhill Road, while our initial investigations were favourable, meeting members of the community provided us with vital local knowledge regarding the proposed site and its immediate surroundings.

“This additional information, in combination with our environmental assessments, suggested to us that the Berryhill Road site was not suitable for the proposed installation.

“We considered the possibility of amending the site design and removing certain fields, but unfortunately this would have resulted in insufficient land for a viable project, and ultimately we took the decision not to proceed.

“We remain dedicated to progressing solar power in Scotland, and will continue actively seeking suitable projects for development.”