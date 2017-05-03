The biggest shake-up of tobacco legislation in a generation comes into force in just a few weeks’ time.

Small packs of 10 cigarettes will be confined to history, colourful branding will be replaced by bland packaging and the cheapest pack of 20 will cost an eye-watering £8.82.

Technically, the new laws came into force on May 20 2016 but companies were given a 12-month period of grace to sell their old packs and bring in standardised packaging.

From May 21, anyone caught selling non-plain packs will face severe penalties.

In addition, some types of flavoured tobacco will be banned and menthol cigarettes will be phased out completely by May 2020.

The new laws are aimed at convincing people to quit and deterring a generation of new smokers from sparking up by making it less affordable — but will they work?

We asked smokers, non-smokers and retailers in Dundee for their views.

Former care assistant Peter Baillie, 50, from Maryfield — who has smoked since he was 13 — said: “The new laws won’t matter to a lot of smokers. If people want to smoke, they’ll smoke.

“It might make it harder for people on lower incomes but they will find the money — it’s an addiction.

“Fake cigarettes are also available and folk will smoke them if they’re half the price.”

Kasia Thomson, 23, a receptionist from the West End, is a non-smoker.

She said: “Small changes like these will perhaps lead to something bigger in the long run.

“It might make a difference to younger people.

“But people have so many different smoking habits that it’s difficult to say.”

Margaret Malone, 59, a former smoker who lives in the city centre, said the price change wouldn’t have any impact.

The retired cleaner said: “Price doesn’t matter — unless people really want to stop they won’t.

“I was diagnosed with asthma and told to stop by my doctor. I used nicotine patches and after 12 weeks I’d quit. It disgusts me now.”

Danny Pudgett, 30, is the manager of Pen Cig in the city’s Reform Street.

The store sells “vaping” items — nicotine products branded as a safer alternative to smoking.

He said: “This is just another tax on the poor.

“More people are vaping and fewer are smoking, so the tax revenues have gone down.

“The money has to come from somewhere, so the price increase is a way of doing that. I don’t think it will stop people smoking.”

Regular vaper Barry Thomson, 28, is a DJ from the Hilltown. He said: “Smoking has been around since the Middle Ages — you won’t stop it.

“But I went from smoking 30 cigarettes a day for 17 years to vaping about 3ml a day — that’s the equivalent of one-third of a cigarette.

“Vaping is the only thing that has stopped me smoking — and I tried everything from hypnosis to chewing gum and patches.”

According to the Scottish Government, smoking kills more than 10,000 Scots every year.

Across the country, smoking is linked to 128,000 hospital admissions annually and costs NHS Scotland more than £300m.