End-of-year celebration for people in Dundee involved in kinship care

Kids and adults alike had a ball last weekend as those involved with kinship care in the city attended an end-of-year party.

Kith ‘n’ Kin Dundee held the event in partnership with the city council’s permanence team for children and their families across the area to get together and have some fun.

The groups are run for those involved in kinship care where children are raised by family members other than their parents, for a variety of reasons.

The party, held at The Friary on Sunday, was a massive success and allowed families involved with kinship care to let their hair down.

A DJ provided the music for the disco/ceilidh and there were party games, a funny photo booth and lots of delicious food.

Social worker Jonathan Herd said the pre-Hogmanay celebration was a great chance for young people and their carers to get together.

He added: “This is the second year we have run the end-of-year party for the young people involved in kinship care and their carers.

“We had lots of activities including a disco and a fun photo booth for the families.

“The celebration is great, not only for getting people who are involved in kinship care together but also because a lot of these families don’t have the resources to organise their own parties or celebrations.”

There are a number of support groups in the city which enable people involved in kinship care to meet families in similar situations.

Kith ‘n’ Kin, which is run by Aberlour Child Care Trust, and the Kinship Care Support Group, run by the council’s social work team, both meet every Thursday morning while the Kinship Support Group run by Alcohol Tayside meets on Tuesday evenings.

To find out more about the support services available, visit kinship.scot.