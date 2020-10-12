End of the line: Hundreds bid farewell to Arbroath’s beloved miniature railway

Hundreds of people gathered to bid a fond farewell as a much-loved Arbroath attraction reached the end of the line.

The trains tooted for a final time at Kerr’s Miniature Railway yesterday, after a weekend of holding its ‘Grande Finale’ event.

When John Kerr announced his decision to close the family-owned railway down in August, many took to social media to share fond memories.

And, over the weekend so many returned for a final chance to ride the trains, it was decided to extend closing time to 6pm yesterday.

To help mark the occasion, Angus Transport Group made its own destination boards for the event, while Dundee Museum of Transport drove down vintage buses, and parked them alongside the attraction alongside vintage vehicles courtesy of Tayside Classic Car Club.

A few days earlier ScotRail guard Jamie McEwan made an announcement onboard as his train came into Arbroath and train drivers were encouraged to sound their horns as they sped past.

Elizabeth Goodman, now living in Australia, wrote on social media: “Every good wish John and the Kerr Railway Clan for your farewell weekend.

“I’m sure that you all feel a great sadness but be proud of what you’ve achieved and recognise the joy you have brought to so many children of all ages over the last 85 years.

“It has taken courage and acknowledgment of today’s reality to make the hard decision to close.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

It marked a fitting end for an attraction which has been a mainstay in Arbroath for nearly nine decades.

Kerr’s Miniature Railway first opened in Arbroath on 22nd June 1935 which made it the oldest small-gauge railway in Scotland.

Founder Matthew Kerr, who ran the attraction full-time, retired in 1977, and his son Matthew Jnr spent the ’80s rejuvenating the line.

Following Matthew’s untimely death in 2006 ownership passed to his wife Jill, who ran the railway with son John and a team of volunteers.

John Kerr previously admitted that closing the attraction down was the “most awful decision” he had to make in his life.

Since opening in 1935, three generations of the Kerr family welcomed over two million visitors aboard the line, but numbers dwindled to just 3,500 people last year.

Two decades earlier, those figures stood at 20,000 people a year.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

John revealed the level of enthusiasm for himself and the volunteers into maintaining the attraction had waned with the declining numbers.

He added: “The railway has been faced with some difficult times over the last few years.

“Significantly the passenger numbers and the people visiting the railway have lowered so much so that we felt the last couple of years we’ve almost been wasting our time.

“I know its horrible to say that because we love the people who still come but as a volunteer its becoming more difficult to keep that enthusiasm going.”