End of an era as iconic Dundee record store Groucho’s closes

Music lovers have passed through its doors for decades – but the Tele can reveal that the iconic record store Groucho’s has shut for good.

Following the death of owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie in July last year, the family has decided that the Nethergate store – a Mecca for vintage vinyl lovers – will no longer trade.

The shop, which Mr Brodie opened aged 22, has been housed at the Nethergate for 20 years, having moved various times since it first opened on Perth Road in 1976.

Removal vans were seen taking away boxes of stock this week. It is understood a new record store in Union Street, operated by some of the current Groucho’s staff, will open at a later date, but will not use the Groucho’s name.

Speaking to the Tele today, Mr Brodie’s nephew, Chae Strathie, said the store closing for good “was like losing his uncle all over again”.

“It’s a very sad time for the shop’s staff and customers and Breeks’s family and friends,” he said.

“To see all those records, CDs, DVDs, badges and T-shirts being emptied out of the shop is just heartbreaking.

“Groucho’s WAS Breeks, so to see the shop shutting its doors for good feels like losing him all over again. There will be lots of people shedding tears when they realise it’s the end of the road for this legendary shop.

“There are so many memories bound up in Groucho’s for so many people. Memories that stretch back more than 40 years for generations of music lovers.

“Dundee without Groucho’s just doesn’t seem right, but the city is lucky that it had the shop, and Breeks, for such a long time.

End of an era in Dundee? Posted by John O'Neill on Thursday, 10 September 2020

“I know if Breeks was here he’d want to thank his beloved staff from through the years – they were more like family to him – and the legions of loyal customers who made the shop what it was.”

Scores of people turned out for Breeks’s funeral at Dundee Cremetorium in August last year.

Guests included singer and former Danny Wilson frontman Gary Clark and Simple Minds bassist Ged Grimes.

His family had requested that attendees dress with “a degree of flamboyance” at his own request, with many forgoing the traditional dark mourning colours for bright T-shirts and casual clothes.

Other tributes included a mural in the Tayview Community Garden on Robertson Street, by well-known Dundee graffiti artist Symon Mathieson, known as SYKE.

The life-like drawing of Breeks took four hours for Symon to complete.

The mural of Breeks received the backing of his family.

At the time, Symon said: “It took around four hours to complete.

“My decision to paint the piece was probably the same reason most people paid their respects to Breeks and Groucho’s.

Groucho’s has been a part of my life in Dundee since I was a kid. I bought my first Pink Floyd LP there many years ago.”